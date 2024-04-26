The C919 competes with Boeing's 737 Max and the Airbus A320neo, the two top-selling jetliners in the world. Air China currently has a fleet of almost 500 airplanes, including 212 A320-family and 127 737 series, according to data from tracker Planespotters.net.

Comac, as Commercial Aircraft Corp of China is more commonly known, is angling to disrupt the dominance of Boeing and Airbus in commercial jetliner manufacturing. The order comes on the same day as privately-owned Suparna Airlines said it plans to replace its all-Boeing fleet with the C919.