Image Credit: EPA

Dubai: Emirates airline on Thursday announced that it is offering support to all its members, assuring that Skywards Miles due to expire soon will be automatically extended until the end of 2020.

Emirates also announced that Skywards Silver, Gold and Platinum members with a tier review date prior to March 1, 2021 will retain their current status with only 80 per cent of the usual travel requirements. This means Silver members now need to accumulate only 20,000 tier Miles, Gold members 40,000 and Platinum 120,000 to retain their status.

Nejib Ben Khedher, divisional senior vice president for Emirates Skywards said: "Emirates Skywards is closely monitoring the situation unfolding worldwide – and we're with our members every step of the way. We understand our members may be anxious about retaining their status or about the validity of their Miles, and we have relaxed our policies to reassure them during this global crisis – they now have one less thing to worry about.”

“The changes and details of these relaxed policies may not immediately reflect in our members' 'My Account' section of emirates.com, and we ask for their understanding and patience during these unprecedented times for all airlines. Meanwhile, we urge everyone in affected cities to stay home and stay safe."

Extending tier status

Emirates Skywards Silver, Gold and Platinum members, who are unable to retain their existing tier during status reviews that fall between March and September 2020, will have their status automatically extended until December 31, 2020.

Extending Miles validity

Members who have their Skywards Miles expiring soon will not need to worry as the loyalty programme has extended their validity until December 31, 2020. Skywards Miles can be redeemed up to 11 months in advance across an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on Emirates and partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, and money-can't-buy experiences. For example, members during the month of April can use their Skywards Miles to book an Emirates flight ticket and travel in March 2021.