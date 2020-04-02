All flights in and out of the UAE had been suspended owing to the COVID-19 outbreak

Emirates Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Emirates has received approval from UAE authorities to start flying a limited number of passenger flights starting April 6.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman & CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, tweeted on Thursday that these limited flights will initially carry residents, visitors in the UAE who wish to return to their countries.

“Over time, Emirates looks forward to the gradual resumption of passenger services in line with lifting of travel and operational restrictions, including assurance of health measures to safeguard our people and customers. Their safety and well-being will always be our top priority,” Shaikh Saeed said on Twitter.

Emirates SkyCargo will use these flights to support trade activities, his tweet added.