Emirates announces to operate 14 weekly 'outbound' flights from Pakistan to Dubai to fly back stranded UAE residents. Image Credit: Emirates/twitter

Dubai: Emirates airline has said every passenger flying into Dubai has to undergo a polymerise chain reaction (PCR) test on arrival and quarantine themselves at home, according to its latest update.

Travellers also need to fill out a health declaration and quarantine undertaking.

“Both forms need to be printed and completed before you travel and handed over to Dubai Health Authority staff at arrival. The quarantine undertaking form will only go into effect if you need to undergo quarantine,” Emirates said in its latest update on its website.

“On arrival in Dubai, you are required to take a PCR test and remain in your residence until you receive the test result. If the test result is positive, you will be required to undergo isolation and follow the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) guidelines.”

Emirates advised travellers to download the COVID-19 – DXB Smart App. iOS - Android. “Returning residents must declare that they either have travel insurance covering COVID-19 or will bear the costs for treatment and isolation if required.”

Emirates in its details for travellers also said residents do not need a COVID-19 test or Dubai government approval to leave Dubai.

Listing a number of points on the entry process to Dubai, Emirates explicitly said residents with valid residency permit to UAE have to follow rules laid down by the government.

Emirates said: “The following process applies to all Dubai residents who are either currently overseas and want to return or wish to initiate travel from Dubai and return. If you hold a Dubai residence visa and would like to return to Dubai, you must have government approval to enter. You can apply for this approval while making your booking online or through our contact centres. Otherwise you can complete the application yourself on the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) website directly, before you book your flight with us.”

GDRFA application process

Emirates said during the GDRFA application process, travellers will be asked to enter their resident file number. “Check the GDRFA website to see the status of your application. If your application is approved, you will receive an email with a GDRFA reference number. If the application can’t be processed at the time of the request, you can try again after four days. There is no need to follow up on your status with our call centre or GDRFA.”

“You will be asked for your GDRFA application number to complete your travel booking, either online or through our call centre. Please bring a copy of the GDRFA approval email with you when you travel, as you might be requested to present this.”