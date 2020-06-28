Dubai: Beaches and parks will reopen in Fujairah on June 29 while implementing strict social distancing measures, announced Fujairah Municipality on Sunday.
In coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), authorities in Fujairah said it will resume activities in all beaches and parks, and “all preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 are adhered to when using the facilities.”
The announcement was made as part of the UAE’s continuous easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, which including the removal of the restriction of movement across the country.
Although a number of gyms, parks and beaches gradually open to the public across the emirates, residents are urged to follow the standard public safety measures that were introduced against coronavirus, such as maintaining a two-metre distance between others.
In a media briefing on Saturday, Salem Al Zaabi, acting chief of state for emergency, crisis and disaster, confirmed fines are still applicable to those who violate the rules.
He said authorities were recently made aware that post the ease in restrictions, residents were failing to comply with precautionary rules and guidelines such as wearing masks, avoiding public or private gatherings, and maintaining social distance.
Al Zaabi also added that the fine will be doubled for those found to be repeating the violation. Third time offenders will be subject to a legal action and could face imprisonment for a period of up to six months or a fine of no less than Dh100,000.