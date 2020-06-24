1 of 10
Switzerland. Cable car services to the resort have resumed and what better way to celebrate than having the Swiss acrobats performing death defying stunts during an air show, after the government announced that gatherings of up to 1,000 people were allowed.
Image Credit:
2 of 10
Pole acrobatic artist Sheila Nicolodi performs on a pole dance on the top of the mountain 3000 meters above sea level with Swiss Alps in the background during the Glacier 3000 Air Show to draw attention to the dramatic situation in the event industry due to the coronavirus outbreak in the village Les Diablerets of the municipality Ormont-Dessus, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. While the tourist site remains closed to the public during the week due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Glacier 3000's infrastructures will be transformed into a temporary artistic stage and will serve as a backdrop for an acrobatics show hosted by six artists.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
Swiss acrobat Ramon Kathriner performs with the Wheel Of The Death during the Glacier 3000 Air show an event marking the reopening of the Alpine facilities in Les Diablerets.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
Ormont-Dessus: Switzerland's and Australian acrobatic artist Ramon Kathriner performs on a 'Wheel of Death' with Swiss Alps in the background during the Glacier 3000 Air Show to draw attention to the dramatic situation in the event industry due to the coronavirus outbreak in the village Les Diablerets of the municipality Ormont-Dessus, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. While the tourist site remains closed to the public during the week due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Glacier 3000's infrastructures will be transformed into a temporary artistic stage and will serve as a backdrop for an acrobatics show hosted by six artists.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
Acrobatic artist Ramon Kathriner performs on a pole with Swiss Alps in the background during the Glacier 3000 Air Show.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 10
Swiss acrobat Ramon Kathriner performs on a pole during the Airshow.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Swiss acrobat Freddy Nock balances blindfolded on the cable of the Glacier 3000 cable car during the Airshow.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Swiss acrobat Freddy Nock balances on a bicycle on the cable of the Glacier 3000 cable car.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
Swiss acrobat Freddy Nock climbes to balance on the cable of the Glacier 3000 cable car during the Airshow.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
Swiss acrobat Ramon Kathriner performs Wheel Of The Death during the Airshow, marking the reopening of facilities after the COVID-19 lockdown in Les Diablerets, Switzerland.
Image Credit: Reuters