Abu Dhabi: In Saturday's media briefing, UAE authorities said that the rules in place for COVID-19 still apply to residents across the country. Salem Al-Zaabi, acting chief of state for emergency, crisis and disaster, spoke during the briefing on behalf of the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office and added that fines applicable for violations of rules also apply.
He said it had come to the attention of authorities that post the ease in restrictions, residents were failing to comply with preacutionary rules and guidelines such as wearing masks, avoiding public or private gatherings, maintaining social distance etc.
Al Zaabi also added that the fine will be doubled for those found to be repeating the violation. Third time offenders will be subject to a legal action and could face imprisonment for a period of up to six months or a fine of no less than 100,000 Dhs.
Public is asked to continue to avoid social gatherings and family visits and to continue to wear face masks at public places and at work, and when leaving home or commuting.
Family visits is family is limited to first-of-kin only, and private gatherings at homes and farms is not allowed.
He stressed that those who violate these rules would be liable to paying listed fines.