Abu Dhabi: The UAE announced the detection of 387 new coronavirus cases and one death on Saturday. In a press briefing, the Ministry of Health and Prevention also announced the latest number of recoveries at 365.
The total confirmed coronavirus cases are now 47,360 in the UAE. Dr Amna Dhahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson for the UAE government said that the new cases were detected following 52,527 tests conducted over the past few days.
The number of recoveries from COVID-19 have reached 35,834, including the latest figures announced today.
The total death toll from COVID-19 is now 311 from various nationalities.