Frequencies on previously launched special flights to be increased this month and next

Etihad Airways Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways will be flying more special flights to and from select destinations on May 21 and 22 for the benefit of outbound and inbound travellers.

The special flights include those to Belgrade and Toronto from Abu Dhabi and back. These are in addition to a series of inbound flights announced from 12 destinations earlier this month.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the airline said it will increase frequencies on previously announced special flights and will add new services to Belgrade, Dublin, Geneva, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Toronto throughout Throughout May and June.

In addition to the recently launched link between Melbourne and London, Etihad will also add services to Sydney, allowing a direct transit connection to and from the UK capital via Abu Dhabi, it said.

Tweeting the launch of the Belgrade flight this morning, the airline said, “We’ll be flying a one-off flight from Abu Dhabi to Belgrade on May 21 to help Serbian citizens return home, with a return flight to Abu Dhabi on the same day for UAE citizens and residents.”

The Toronto flight on May 21 was announced on Sunday. “We’ll be flying a special one-off flight to Toronto on May 21 to help Canadian citizens return home, with a return flight to Abu Dhabi on May 22 to help UAE citizens and residents do the same,” the airline tweeted.

The airline said it continues to follow UAE and international government, regulatory and health authority directives, and is playing its part in helping to limit the spread of COVID-19. The airline has implemented an extensive sanitisation and customer safety programme and is practicing the highest standards of hygiene at every part of the customer journey. This includes catering, aircraft and cabin deep-cleaning, check-in, health screening, boarding, inflight, crew interaction, meal service, disembarkation and ground transportation, among others.

More information on the stringent measures being taken by Etihad Airways to provide a healthy and hygienic travel experience is available at www.etihad.com/wellness.

Who is eligible to return?

Those seeking to fly back must apply for ICA approval via the UAE Twajudi Resident service, available at MoFAIC.gov.ae, before making any bookings. To book a flight, passengers with ICA approval should contact the Etihad Airways Contact Centre using the local number which can be found here: www.etihad.com/contacts

“If your application is successful, you’ll receive a unique ICA approval number, which you will have to provide to our agents when you book,” the airline said, adding, “When your ICA approval has been received, please call our contact centre to book your flight to return to the UAE.”