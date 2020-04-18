Dar Al Ber Society sets up task force to reach out to people struggling due to pandemic

Dubai: Dar Al Ber Society, one of the UAE’s foremost charity, has distributed over 130,000 meals to workers struggling because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in UAE.

Dar Al Ber Society said they have formed a task force to identify and reach out to workers across various labour accommodations in the country.

They are provided, breakfast, lunch and dinner and can choose from vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

Dar Al Ber Society said they practice the highest standards of food hygiene and safety and maintain social distancing while preparing and delivering the meal packets.

Camp supervisors are instructed not to let people gather to collect the meals. The packets are instead handed to camp supervisors who then deliver them to workers inside their accommodation.

“Thanks to Dar Al Ber Society, we get breakfast, lunch and dinner meals at our doorsteps This is a big relief for all of us at this time”, said Hareyram, a supervisor at a workers’ accommodation in Muhaisnah

The charity has been also distributing hygiene kits consisting of sanitisers, face masks, soaps, toothpaste, toothbrush.