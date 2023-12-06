Dubai: The COP28’s Blue Zone at Expo City Dubai will be closed on Thursday, December 7. The public-access Green Zone will remain open.
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which organises the UN Climate Change Conference, announced the closure of the Blue Zone in an alert issued on Wednesday evening.
“Registration will be closed, and no official meetings will take place,” it added.
After a week of intense action, December 7 was earmarked as a rest day for the Blue Zone managed by the UNFCCC.
However, it will be business as usual in the Green Zone (except at the Media Centre, which will be closed) managed by the UAE’s COP28 Presidency, according to Expo City media team. Members of the public, who have secured their day passes to the Green Zone, will be able to visit the area dedicated to engaging, educating and inspiring community climate action, they confirmed to Gulf News.