What is blue hydrogen, green hydrogen and so on?

Producing hydrogen takes energy because hydrogen atoms don’t exist on their own — they are almost always stuck to another atom, often another element. On earth, hydrogen is particularly abundant in the form of water, or H2O. Creating pure hydrogen requires breaking those molecular bonds.

In the energy business, people refer to hydrogen by an array of colours to show how it is created.



Blue hydrogen

Blue hydrogen is when natural gas is split into hydrogen and CO2 either by Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) or Auto Thermal Reforming (ATR), but the CO2 is captured and then stored. As the greenhouse gases are captured, this mitigates the environmental impacts on the planet.

The ‘capturing’ is done through a process called Carbon Capture Usage and Storage (CCUS).



Green hydrogen

Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced by splitting water by electrolysis. This produces only hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen can be used and the oxygen is released to the atmosphere with no negative impact.

To achieve the electrolysis power is needed. This process to make green hydrogen is powered by renewable energy sources, such as wind or solar. That makes green hydrogen the cleanest option – hydrogen from renewable energy sources without CO2 as a by-product.



Grey hydrogen

Grey hydrogen has been produced for many years. It is a similar process to blue hydrogen – SMR or ATR are used to split natural gas into Hydrogen and CO2. But the CO2 is not being captured and is released into the atmosphere.



Pink hydrogen

Similar to green hydrogen, pink hydrogen is made via electrolysis, but using nuclear energy as its source of power.



Yellow hydrogen

Another type of hydrogen made by electrolysis is yellow, where electrolysis is achieved solely through solar power (unlike green which could use a combination of renewable energy sources such as wind or solar).