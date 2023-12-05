Dubai: Expo City Dubai on Monday unveiled with other co-founders the ‘Bee The Change’ campaign – a global movement to safeguard bees by raising awareness and funds to ensure the survival of pollinators across the globe.

The campaign is part of the recently announced Trillion Bees coalition, a science-led initiative founded by materials science company PANGAIA that brings together individuals, businesses, and organisations, with the aim of mobilising more than 2 billion people and raising $1 billion in funds to support projects that preserve bees, protect habitats and foster biodiversity.

“Bee The Change” was presented at Expo City’s Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion during the COP28 climate summit, with Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority.

She joined representatives of other UAE-based Trillion Bees coalition co-founders, including Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of OneHive, Faheem Ahamed, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of G42, Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, Vadim Motlik, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail UAE, Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF, and Armand Arton, CEO of Global Citizens Forum and Aurora Rising.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture, Expo City Dubai, said, “Bees are crucial pollinators that are vital for our ecosystems, food systems and the battle against climate change. At Expo City Dubai we are committed to existing in harmony with nature, while engaging people around the world and raising awareness about environmental challenges, including the significance of bees in maintaining a balanced and resilient planet. As co-founders of the Trillion Bees coalition, we are delighted to be part of the ‘Bee The Change’ global movement.

“We all have a shared responsibility to take care of our planet, and this initiative brings together like-minded visionaries, rallying individuals, businesses, and organisations to drive a wide range of positive actions. Together, we have the power to turn the tide and ensure a vibrant future where pollinators thrive and our planet flourishes.”

Show of support

Eva Kruse, Chief Global Engagement Officer, PANGAIA, said, “On behalf of PANGAIA, we are honoured and pleased with the strong show of support from partners in the UAE and the will from the COP28 team to bring the nature agenda to the heart of the climate conversation. We will not get to net zero without reversing biodiversity loss and protecting nature at an unprecedented scale. As the guardians of nature, the bees and pollinators need protection to unlock the positive chain reaction and activate nature-based climate solutions.”

Expo City’s role in the Trillion Bees coalition and its participation in the “Bee The Change” initiative are part of an ongoing commitment to protecting and preserving the natural environment, reflected in the city’s wide-ranging sustainability strategy.

During the construction of the former Expo 2020 Dubai site, bees’ nests were safely relocated, with the honey later harvested and bottled. Bees can also be found enjoying the crops growing in the recently launched Expo City Dubai Farm.