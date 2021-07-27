Dubai: Consulate General of Pakistan Dubai has inaugurated its first call centre to facilitate Pakistani community residing in Dubai and northern emirates.
Acting Consul General Giyan Chand said the call centre can respond to 14 calls at a time and over 800 calls daily. This reduces the chance of missing or dropping calls, he added. Six call operators are serving the call centre, who are well trained to receive the calls and respond to all queries, said Chand.
“A toll free number will also be available soon and gradually we will make it a 24/7 service for all services. Presently an Emergency Line is available for 24/7,” added Chand.
Meanwhile, a mobile app previously launched for facilitation of community services has received “a very good response”, with 15,000 downloads so far. It is available on Google Play store and very soon will be available on Apple’s App Store.
Additionally, a nursing centre has been launched at the consulate to facilitate visiting mothers and take care of their children.
Presidents of Pakistan Business Council and Pakistan Association Dubai also attended the inauguration of the call centre and appreciated the consulate’s efforts to facilitate the community.