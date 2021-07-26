Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has announced the settlement of labour disputes in Abu Dhabi worth more than Dh300 million.
The ministry said 22 labour disputes, involving unpaid wages worth Dh300.6 million, were resolved between June 2020 and June 2021. The settlements follow decisions issued by the Supreme Arbitration Committee for Collective Labour Disputes, headed by Nasser Bin Thani Juma Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The cases involved 18,670 workers.
The formation of the committee is in line with the implementation of a federal law concering the regulation of labour relations and its amendments to accelerate the settlement in labour disputes.MOHRE said designated committees worked to find amicable solutions between workers and business owners as part of ensuring the rights of both parties in disputes. The ministry called upon companies in the private sector to pay the salaries of workers on time, based on the agreements between the two parties.
“The fulfillment of the legal obligations of the employees in the establishments, especially those related to wages, would enhance the stability of the work relationship and increase the productivity of the worker, which is reflected positively in the interests of the employers,” the ministry said in a statement.