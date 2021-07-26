Dubai: A total of 30 million meals were distributed to low-income families and underprivileged communities in Egypt, as part of the UAE’s global ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) announced on Monday.
Over 504,000 beneficiaries across Egypt received parcels of easy-to-store food items, including flour, sugar, rice and cooking oil to sustain them for one month. The distribution of food parcels was made possible in partnership with the Food Banking Regional Network, 928 local humanitarian organisations and Egypt Food Bank.
Battling hunger and malnutrition
Sara Al Nuaimi, MBRGI Director, said: “In Egypt, humanitarian and social institutions worked together with relevant authorities and charities in an integrated network to ensure food aid reached a wide scope of beneficiaries. Our collaboration enabled us to utilise the Food Banking Regional Network’s established field and logistics operations to ensure swift delivery of food parcels to those in need.”
Double the target
Launched in Ramadan 2021, the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, organised by MBRGI, concluded in May after collecting more than double its targeted donations to provide 216 million meals across 30 countries in four continents.
The MBRGI has been collaborating with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, UN World Food Programme, Food Banking Regional Network, and local humanitarian and charity organisations in beneficiary countries to ensure swift and wide-reaching delivery of food aid to disadvantaged individuals and families. Beneficiaries were targeted based on the databases of local charity organisations. Food aid distribution is still underway in several countries across the world.
Model for humanitarian work
Dr. Moez El Shohdi, founder and CEO of the Food Banking Regional Network, an umbrella network of food banks in 104 countries, noted: “The ‘100 Million Meals’ targets people in dire need and serves as a model for cross-border collaboration. The campaign is reaching individuals and families most impacted by hunger and malnutrition, which today affects more than 821 million across the globe. Our regional network is prepared to keep up efforts to support the biggest number of beneficiaries,” he added.