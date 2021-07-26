The UAE has a big week ahead at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with three athletes in action in the pool, on the track and on the mat.
Swimmer and UAE flag-bearer Yousuf Al Matrooshi make his Olympic debut when he begins his quest in the blink-and-you-miss-it men’s 100m freestyle at around 2pm UAE time.
Judoka medal hopeful Ivan Remarenco gets to grips with the 100kg men’s judo event on Thursday. He faces Canada’s Shady El Nahas in the round of 32 clash on Thursday from 6am.
At the weekend, the Olympic track-and-field stars get in action, and UAE sprint star and national champion over 100m and 200m Hassan Al Noubi will run in the 100m heats on Saturday.
On Monday, Saif bin Futtais bowed out of the skeet shooting, finishing 24th, and Victor Scvortov exited the judo. The Emirati judoka was defeated by Sweden’s Tommy Macias in the 77kg class round of 32.