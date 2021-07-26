Saif bin Futtais, the UAE shooter, bowed out of the skeet competition on Monday.
Sitting 27th overnight after a disappointing first three rounds on Sunday, Bin Futtais improved to 24th, but it was not enough to progress to the finals. The UAE national team star scored 70 points in his first three rounds and added 47 in his final two qualifying rounds to climb to 117 points and 24th spot.
- In photos: Tokyo Olympics 2020 - the best of the action from Day 1
- Tokyo Olympics 2020 at a glance: Day 2 major moments and updates
- Tokyo Olympics 2020: Frustrating day for UAE’s Saif Bin Futtais in men’s skeet shooting
- Tokyo Olympics 2020: Team UAE’s Tadej Pogacar wins bronze in cycling road race for Slovenia
- Tokyo Olympics 2020: UAE judoka Victor Scvortov crashes out
France’s Eric Delaunay, Tammaro Cassandro of Italy, Finland’s Eetu Kallioinen, Vincent Hancock of the United States, Kuwaiti Abdullah Alrashidi and Dane Jesper Hansen progressed to the final. India’s Angad Vir Singh Bajwa finished 18th. Mairaj Ahmad Khan was 25th.
Mohammad Ben Sulayem, Secretary General of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), stressed that the participation of the UAE’s athletes in the Olympic Games enhances the UAE’s presence on the global sports map.
“Our athletes’ distinguished performances reflect the support of the UAE’s wise leadership, which drives our athletes to add to the UAE’s remarkable track record,” he said.
Skeet shooting qualifying results
1. Eric Delaunay, France, 124 (QF)
2. Tammaro Cassandro, Italy, 124 (QF)
3. Eetu Kallioinen, Finland, 123 (QF)
4. Vincent Hancock, United States, 122 (QF)
5. Abdullah Alrashidi, Kuwait, 122 (QF)
6. Jesper Hansen, Denmark, 122 (QF)
24. Saif Bin Futais, United Arab Emirates, 117