Naomi Osaka Image Credit: AFP

Lee Kiefer Image Credit: AP

FENCING

Lee Kiefer has earned the third gold medal for the United States by beating defending champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13 in the women’s foil final. Kiefer ripped off her mask after the final point and shouted “Oh my God!” She was fifth at the 2012 London Games and was 10th at Rio.

COVID

Olympic medalists can now remove their masks - briefly - on the podium after the IOC relaxed its health rules. Acknowledging that athletes want to smile and show emotion, the IOC is now letting them have 30 seconds of maskless time for photographs. The IOC says this is a “a unique moment in their sporting career”. The new maskless moments require athletes to stay on their own podium steps. Masks must be back on for group photos on the top step.

Saif bin Futtais in men's skeet qualifying Image Credit: Reuters

SHOOTING

The UAE"s Saif bin Futtais had a frustrating day in the men’s skeet shooting with a first-day score of 70 in qualifying at the Asaka Shooting range to sit 27th. Competing in a field of 30, Bin Futtais could not find his rhythm as Frenchman Eric Delaunay and American Vincent Hancock (75) lead the standings.

Uta Abe celebrates judo gold Image Credit: Reuters

JUDO

Hifumi Abe won Japan’s third judo gold medal with an ippon victory over Georgia’s Vazha Margvelashvili. He joins his younger sister among Japan’s gold medalists in the country’s beloved homegrown martial art. Hifumi triumphed in men’s 66kg shortly after Uta Abe claimed her own first gold medal in the women’s 52kg division at the Budokan. Uta beat France’s Amandine Buchard. Brazil’s Daniel Cargnin and South Korea’s An Baul won bronze at men’s 66kg.

VOLLEYBALL

Defending champions China lost their opening match of the women’s volleyball tournament for the second straight Olympics. Turkey stunned the favourites in Pool B 25-21, 25-14, 25-14. The Chinese are once again following a similar pattern to five years ago when they lost their opening match to the Netherlands and two others in pool play before finding a groove in the knockout round.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Li Fabin of China has added Olympic gold to his world title in the men’s 61kg weightlifting category. Li lifted a total of 313kg and was assured of victory when Eko Yuli Irawan of Indonesia failed twice on what would have been a world record 177kg clean and jerk. Li missed his own record shot at 178kg. He earlier added a quirky touch by standing on one leg during his 166kg clean and jerk in a rarely-seen style known as the flamingo stance. Igor Son of Kazakhstan lifted a total 294kg for bronze.

Naomi Osaka Image Credit: Reuters

TENNIS

Naomi Osaka made quick work of her first match in nearly two months. The Japanese superstar, who lit the Olympic cauldron, eased past 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the tennis. It was Osaka’s first match since she withdrew from the French Open and sat out Wimbledon to take a mental health break while revealing she has dealt with depression.

Bryson DeChambeau

GOLF

USA's Bryson DeChambeau and world No. 1 Jon Rahm have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Olympics. Dechambeau will be replaced by Patrick Reed. He says he is “deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA”. Reed was scheduled to undergo testing on Sunday and Monday to clear himself to compete in Tokyo. Spain's Rahm is the highest-profile athlete to withdraw from the Games through COVID. The the first round at the Kasumigaseki Country Club is set for Thursday.

TENNIS

The International Tennis Federation is giving Olympics players extra time during breaks in play after facing criticism for staging matches during the highest heat of the day. The federation says change of ends and set breaks have been extended by an extra 30 seconds to 90 seconds. Temperatures have risen above 30C for a second straight day at Ariake Tennis Park. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev had asked for longer breaks to bring the Olympics into line with regular tour events.

Yuto Horigome Image Credit: AFP

SKATEBOARDING

Japan’s Yuto Horigome has won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Games, taking gold in ‘men’s street’ in the city where he learnt to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. Silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler. American Jagger Eaton took bronze. One of skateboarding’s biggest stars, Nyjah Huston from the US, fell repeatedly trying to land tricks and placed 7th in the eight-man final.

Ash Barty

TENNIS

Top-ranked Ash Barty has been upset by 48th-ranked Spanish opponent Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the tennis. It was Barty’s Olympic singles debut. She won a doubles match with Australian teammate Storm Sanders on Saturday. The defeat comes 15 days after Barty won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title.

TENNIS

Two-time defending champion Andy Murray has withdrawn from the singles tennis tournament. Organisers did not immediately say why the British player pulled out shortly ahead of his scheduled opener against ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on Centre Court. Max Purcell of Australia will play Auger-Aliassime instead. Organisers said Murray remained in the doubles tournament with partner Joe Salisbury. Murray and Salisbury beat the second-seeded French team of Pierre-Hughes Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday.

SWIMMING

Australia has set the first swimming world record of the Tokyo Games in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay. The Aussies touched in 3 minutes, 29.69 seconds, breaking the mark 3:30.05 that they set in 2018. The winning team included sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell, who took the lead and anchor legs. They were joined by Meg Harris and Emma McKeon. Canada was second in 3:32.78, while the American took their sixth medal with a bronze in 3:32.81.

Gold medallist Vitalina Batsarashkina Image Credit: Reuters

SHOOTING

Russian shooter Vitalina Batsarashkina has won gold in women’s 10m air pistol, five years after taking silver at the Rio Games. Batsarashkina shot an Olympic-record 240.3 points, finishing 0.9 ahead of Bulgaria’s Antoaneta Kostadinova. China’s Jian Ranxin took bronze. Georgia’s Nina Salukvadze made history by becoming the first athlete to compete in nine Olympics and announced her retirement after failing to qualify for the finals.

SWIMMING

Yui Ohashi has given Japan its first swimming gold in the women’s 400m individual medley, touching first in 4 minutes, 32.08 seconds. Her performance made up for the disappointment of the previous night, when gold medal favourite Daiya Seto didn’t advance to the final of the men’s 400m individual medley.

Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui celebrates after winning the men's 400m freestyle gold Image Credit: AFP

SWIMMING

Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui caused a sensation in the pool when he won the 400m freestyle. Australia’s Jack McLoughlin settled for silver after leading much of the race, and Kieran Smith grabbed bronze.

SWIMMING

Chase Kalisz has won the first American medal of the Games, taking gold in the men’s 400m individual medley. Jay Litherland made it a 1-2 finish for the US, rallying on the freestyle leg to take the silver. Brendon Smith of Australia claimed the bronze.

April Ross and Alex Klineman of the US Image Credit: AP

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman cruised to a straight-set victory over China in their beach volleyball opener. Ross is making her third appearance in the Summer Games with her third different partner. She’s already won a silver medal and a bronze. Klineman is making her Olympic debut. They’re among the favourites for the gold medal in Tokyo. The Americans won the first set 21-17 and then took the second 21-19 over Xue Chen and Wang Xinxin. Ross and Klineman play Spain on Tuesday.

Adam Peaty remains on course to become the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title as he breezed into the 100m breaststroke final in Tokyo. Image Credit: Reuters

SWIMMING