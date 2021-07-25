Saif bin Futtais had a frustrating day in the men’s skeet shooting at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, and now has his work cut out to make it to the finals.
The Emirati shot 24, 23 and 23 for a first-day score of 70 in qualifying at the Asaka Shooting range to sit 27th, and now needs to pull out all the stops in the final two rounds on Monday.
Competing in a field of 30, Bin Futtais could not find his rhythm as Frenchman Eric Delaunay and American Vincent Hancock (75) lead the standings.
It was better news for India’s Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, who missed two targets out of 75, to be placed 11th on countback and has a top-six finals spot well in sight.
Competing on Sunday, Angad had scores of 25, 24 and 24 and will come back on Monday with his sights set on the final showdown. Compatriot Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 71 for 25th spot.
Men’s skeet qualifying results after round three
1. Eric Delaunay, France, 75
1. Vincent Hancock, United States, 75
3. Tammaro Cassandro, Italy, 74
4. Jakub Tomecek, Czech Republic, 74
5. Erik Watndal, Norway, 74
6. Eetu Kallioinen, Finland, 74
6. Abdullah Alrashidi, Kuwait, 74
11. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, India, 73
25. Mairaj Ahmad Khan, India, 71
27. Saif Bin Futtais, UAE, 70