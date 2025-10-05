GOLD/FOREX
Turkey's superstar shooter Yusuf Dikec hogs limelight for his nonchalant style as he strikes gold

Leads Turkey to a clean sweep of gold medals at European Champions League of Air Weapons

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec in action during the 10-metre pistol mixed team shooting event at the Paris Games.
Dubai: Few could forget the unassuming shooter Yusuf Dikec who stole the spotlight at the Paris 2024 Olympics with his simplicity and distinctive style.

His relaxed, effortless approach to the sport made him a standout figure in the Olympic Village, where his shooting technique quickly went viral, inspiring a wave of memes and admiration across social media.

Back in the headlines, he has now led Turkey to a clean sweep of gold medals at the European Champions League of Air Weapons, held in Istanbul — once again showcasing his signature calm, composed presence.

Dikec teamed up with Mustafa Inan to defeat Germany’s Christian Reitz and Paul Frohlich 2-0 in the men’s team final. “Representing my country in front of a home crowd, with the tournament being held in Istanbul for the first time, is a great honour,” Dikeç told Turkey Today.

“Winning gold here feels amazing, and it’s perfect preparation for the World Championships in Cairo this November.”

Turkey's success extended into the women’s events. In the 10m air rifle team event, Damla Kose and Elif Berfin Altun clinched gold after beating Norway. Meanwhile, Esra Bozabali and Sevval Ilayda Tarhan topped the podium in the 10m air pistol team final after overcoming France.

With these victories, Turkey secured gold in all three team events.

Dikec first rose to international fame at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he won silver in the mixed 10m air pistol event — relying solely on balance and focus, with no extra gear or gimmicks. His minimalist, almost casual approach to shooting, contrasted sharply with more conventional competitors and captivated audiences worldwide.

Wearing a loose-fitting white national team t-shirt, yellow earplugs, and track pants with his non-shooting hand tucked in his pocket, Dikec's cool, unfazed demeanor became iconic. The image resonated widely online, earning him a reputation not just as a skilled marksman but also as a symbol of unpretentious excellence.

His silver medal marked Turkey’s first-ever Olympic medal in shooting — and made him the oldest Olympic medallist in the nation’s history. It’s an achievement Dikec says has been the most significant change in his life since Paris.

“I’ve always trusted my own balance and focus rather than relying on equipment,” he said. “It’s just what feels natural to me — and I’m glad people around the world got to see that at the Olympics.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting.
