ANKARA: Yusuf Dikec may have an Olympic medal and a legion of adoring online fans, but the Turkish pistol sharpshooter is aiming to keep his feet on the ground.

Shots of the athlete cocking his pistol with nonchalance, his silver medal in Paris earned with his off hand in his pocket and no protective glasses or headphones, went viral around the world.

But in spite of his newfound internet fame, Dikec insisted that he was "the same man".

"The day after our silver medal, everyone was talking to me about the number of times my photos were shared on social networks," Dikec told AFP.

"But it doesn't matter to me. I'll continue my life as before," he said, speaking at the complex in the Turkish capital Ankara where he trains.

The master marksman's relaxed pose, widely imitated by his fellow athletes, has become associated with victory with many of his Olympic peers.

Even Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX, has shared a video of himself striking the stance, viewed 170 million times.

Dikec's self-confidence and sangfroid have inspired a flood of online memes.

"The name's Dikec. Yusuf Dikec," said posts by some users in reference to cinema spy icon James Bond.

Other memes added a cigarette to his mouth, emphasising his casual posture, while others put Dikec as a character in the seminal action film "The Matrix".

No equipment required

But for the 51-year-old, the real prize was winning Turkey's first medal in the mixed-team 10m air pistol with teammate Sevval Ilayda Tarhan.

Dikec said there was a natural explanation for his apparently casual approach to his discipline.

"Some people thought my hand in my pocket was a sign of arrogance. They don't know anything about me or about shooting sports," he said with a laugh.

"I only do it to keep my body more stable, to keep my balance. There's nothing more to it," he added.

Silver medalists Turkey's Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, and Turkey's Yusuf Dikec pose the podium after the shooting 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on July 30, 2024. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

And as a former member of the security forces who retired a year ago, Dikec prefers to shoot without protective equipment.

"As I shoot with my eyes open, I don't feel comfortable with glasses, headphones or any other accessories. That's why I don't use them," he explained.

Most pistol shooters keep one eye closed or obscured, making Dikec something of a rarity in the sport.

His preferences are shared by teammate Tarhan, who also shoots hand-in-pocket and eschews all gear bar headphones and a visor.

Some social media users suggested she should get the same attention as her male partner.

The 24-year-old began shooting for sport at the age of 15, dreaming of one day becoming a policewoman or a soldier.

"We've just shown the world that you can be successful without needing any equipment," the markswoman said.

For Dikec, rather than self-confidence, his stance symbolises the Olympic spirit, which he called "beautiful and natural".

"Fair play, the rejection of doping and the putting of talent and the human body in its natural state to the test are all part of the Olympic spirit," he said.

"People have appreciated it, which pleases me."

Heart and passion

Turkey's Yusuf Dikec competes in the shooting 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

But his seemingly effortless technique is also the result of 24 years of intense shooting since his days in the security forces, winning numerous world and European championships before the Games.

To prepare for Paris, he trained for at least four hours a day six days a week over the span of a year.

Dikec regrets just missing out on the gold medal he hopes to win at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

"We are one of the best teams in the world, I can even say we are the best," Dikec said.

"We've worked so hard that we've broken an Olympic record. We were just out of luck on the day of the final."

For him, there is no substitute for hard work and passion.

"I even told Elon Musk," he said, recalling a conversation he had with the billionaire on X after Musk shared a video of him.

"I asked him if robots could win a medal with their hand in their pocket," Dikec said.