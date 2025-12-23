GOLD/FOREX
Jet carrying Libyan army chief vanishes from radar over Ankara

An emergency landing alert was received from the aircraft near the district of Haymana

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: Turkish authorities temporarily closed airspace over the capital on Tuesday night after losing radio contact with a private jet believed to be carrying Libya’s chief of the general staff, prompting an emergency response and heightened concern over the aircraft’s whereabouts.

According to Turkey’s Interior Ministry, contact was lost at 8:52 p.m. with a Falcon 50 business jet bearing the tail number 9H-DFJ. The aircraft had departed Ankara’s Esenboğa Airport at 8:10 p.m. and was en route to Tripoli when communications were abruptly severed.

The Ministry said an emergency landing alert was received from the aircraft near the district of Haymana, roughly 50 kilometres south of Ankara.

Subsequent attempts to re-establish contact with the jet were unsuccessful, leading authorities to impose a temporary closure of Ankara’s airspace as a precautionary measure. 

The plane was carrying five passengers, including General Mohamed Ali Ahmed Al Haddad, Libya’s Chief of the General Staff, according to Turkish officials.

No immediate details were provided regarding the cause of the communication failure, the condition of the aircraft, or the status of those on board. 

Search and emergency protocols were activated shortly after contact was lost, though further information has not yet been released. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
