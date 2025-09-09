GOLD/FOREX
Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Misrata, expanding Libya network

Airline suspended its Misrata operations in January 2015 amid regional instability

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
The carrier aims to expand its fleet to over 800 aircraft by 2033.
Turkish Airlines

Dubai: Turkish Airlines has officially resumed direct flights to Misrata, marking its return to Libya’s third-largest city after a suspension of over a decade. The route adds to the carrier’s existing Libyan destinations, Tripoli and Benghazi, and strengthens its growing footprint across the African continent.

The airline suspended its Misrata operations in January 2015 amid regional instability. With the route now reinstated, Turkish Airlines operates flights to 62 destinations in Africa, underlining its continued investment in the continent's aviation market.

Flights between Istanbul and Misrata will operate three times weekly—on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays—using Boeing 737-78D aircraft. The outbound flight (TK1145) departs Istanbul at 11:30 a.m. and arrives in Misrata at 2:25 p.m. local time. The return leg (TK1146) leaves Misrata at 4:25 p.m., arriving in Istanbul at 7:15 p.m.

Commenting on the relaunch, Mahmut Yayla, Turkish Airlines’ Senior Vice President of Sales for Region II, said: "We are pleased to reconnect with Misrata, a city with which Türkiye shares deep historical ties. As Africa undergoes significant economic growth, Turkish Airlines remains committed to meeting increased travel demand and enhancing connectivity across the continent."

To mark the route’s reopening, Turkish Airlines is offering promotional fares for tickets purchased by September 9, 2025. One-way fares start at $349 from Istanbul to Misrata and $249 for the return journey, applicable for travel until November 30, 2025. Prices may vary depending on the point of purchase.

The resumption of the Misrata route highlights Turkish Airlines’ strategy to expand its presence in emerging markets and reinforces Istanbul’s role as a global aviation hub connecting Europe, Asia, and Africa.

