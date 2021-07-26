UAE judoka Victor Scvortov crashed out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday as he was defeated by Sweden’s Tommy Macias by Ippon in the men’s 73kg category.
The 33-year-old Scvortov lost out to Macias yet again after the Swede also defeated him at the Budapest World Championships in June.
Scvortov can take some consolation in knowing that he was up against one of the finest opponents as Macias took silver at the World Championships
Scvortov was given a first-round bye and lost to Macias in the round of 32.