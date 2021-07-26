Dubai: Officers on duty during the recent Eid Al Adha holidays were honoured by the Dubai Police for ensuring the safety and security of the emirate.
Awatef Al Suwaidi, executive director of the Happiness and Positivity Council, said: “Dubai Police believe that the happiness of Dubai community begins with the happiness of internal community. Dubai Police is keen on providing a happy and stimulating environment for its employees that increases their productivity so they provide professional services to customers and exceed their expectations.”
Al Suwaidi said the Happiness and Positivity Council at Dubai Police has launched a number of initiatives, including spinning the ‘Wheel of Happiness’ and a ‘Scratch and Win’, where participants received gifts and various administrative rewards. “We have also carried out a joint happiness initiative with the Dubai Mounted Police to distribute Eid gifts to members of the society, in celebration of Eid Al Adha,” added Al Suwaidi.