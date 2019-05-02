170 decibel blasts used to reach most areas of the city before urban development

Final arrangements are being made to cannons which signal iftar, according to a Dubai Police official.

Two blasts will signal the start and end of the Holy Month and one blast each day of the fast will mark iftar time.

Major Abdullah Tarish of the General Department of Organisations Security and Protective Emergency, said Dubai Police were readying the cannons that will announce the sighting of the new moon, as has been the tradition since the early 1960s.

Tarish said the department had six cannons, including four core and two reserves, which are to be used in the event of a malfunction.

The British-made canons fire at 170 decibels, with the sound reaching most residential communities in Dubai before urban development limited its reach.