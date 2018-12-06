The knowledge economy will integrate with the digital economy to create a better future, but it is important that soft skills are not lost, according to a panel that discussed the role of youth and the future of the knowledge economy. In attendance were Simon Galpin, managing director at Bahrain Economic Development Board; Ahmad Bin Ali, Senior vice-president, corporate communications at Etisalat Group; and Sarfaraz Alam, chairman of TEXPO group of companies. They said digital economy and the knowledge economy are converging, but at some point digitalisation could lead to the loss of certain jobs in the race to deliver services more efficiently and cost-effectively in the next decade.