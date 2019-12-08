Seven key goals to be achieved through the new drive

Abu Dhabi

To end the Year of Tolerance on a high-note, the Cabinet has launched a national tolerance initiative to cement the government’s role as an incubator of tolerance.

The national initiative aims to achieve seven key goals, including emphasising the importance of tolerance and its role locally and internationally, promoting national awareness of tolerance, coexistence, pluralism and acceptance of diversity and inculcating high moral and human values.

The initiative was approved during Sunday’s Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in Abu Dhabi.

“The Year of Tolerance, with all its initiatives and activities, will continue to be part of the Emirati heritage set by the founders. Tolerance is a successful mechanism to achieve development and leadership in various fields,” the UAE Cabinet affirmed.

“The UAE is pressing ahead with its efforts towards promoting and institutionalising the value of tolerance. Tolerance is part of our legacy and we will continuously work to consolidate it in our community so that we become a global role model for tolerance,” said Shaikh Mohammad.

He added: “With the Year of Tolerance coming to an end, we have directed concerned authorities to launch a national initiative that aims to promote tolerance and incorporate it into our government programmes and activities.”

Shaikh Mohammad further said: “We want the culture of tolerance to be a way of life in the fabric of our policies, our work environments, and our society. We will spare no effort to make the government a leader and pioneer in the field of tolerance and a unique role model for it.”

The initiative also aims to activate the role of employees and institutions in achieving the government’s vision, and enabling them to serve the community through cultural and civilisational communication. It also aims to develop the capabilities and skills of workers in dialogue and acceptance of others, preserve the national identity, and transfer tolerance and its values to other members of society and activate the role of institutions and using their facilities to establish and spread the values of tolerance.

Other goals also include promoting employees’ knowledge of tolerance content, creating new opportunities that enhance community cohesion among employees, and measuring tolerance in institutions, awards and sustainable national programs in tolerance.

Five strategic priorities were identified to be the basis for launching initiatives, including stimulating tolerance, awareness and empowerment, aligning tolerance with work policies and mechanisms, convergence, participation and measuring tolerance.

Graduation ceremony

On the sidelines of the meeting, Shaikh Mohammad attended the graduation ceremony of the first batch of the International Expert of Tolerance Professional Diploma, the first of its kind in the region. The first edition of the diploma was launched by the International Institute for Tolerance, one of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

During the meeting, the Cabinet approved a decision, entrusting Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council, with the chairmanship of the General Authority for Sports.

The Cabinet also approved a decision, restructuring board of directors of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments and the Federal Transport Authority-Land and Maritime.

Also approved during the meeting were the budgets of the Federal Tax Authority and the General Pension and Social Security Authority for the fiscal year 2020 as well as the closing account of the Emirates Real Estate Corporation for the fiscal year 2018.

The council of ministers also endorsed the guidelines on the conclusion of International agreements, MoUs and Treaties as well as new mandatory standards for the electricity and food sector.

The Cabinet further adopted a decision, setting up the Emirates Food Security Council to oversee the implementation of the food security strategy in the country, as well as another decision on controls governing the umbilical cord and stem cell storage centers. It aokayed some amendments on the Federal Law for 2018 on the regulation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and some provisions of Law for 2019 regarding the diplomatic and consular corps.

