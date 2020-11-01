An Emirati boy, 12, died in a car crash in RAK last week, while two others aged 11 and 13, were injured. The 13-year-old was driving the vehicle without a licence. Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: A 12-year-old Emirati boy died and two others, aged 13 and 11, received serious and minor injures, respectively, in a crash last week.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening in Al Ghail area of Ras Al Khaimah, due to the crash of the vehicle driven by the 13-year-old child, who does not hold a driver’s licence.

Brigadier Dr. Mohammad Saeed Al Humaidi, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the operations room received a report at 8:30pm on Thursday evening about the deviation of a vehicle on an unpaved and unlit street in Al Ghail area. This was located within the Southern belt areas in Ras Al Khaimah.

Police patrols and the national ambulance immediately rushed to the site of the accident. It was evident that the vehicle was driven by one of the three children crashed after it suddenly veered from its lane, resulting in the death of a 12-year-old child and the injury of the driver, aged 13.

Treatment

The body of the deceased and the injured were immediately transferred to the Al Dhaid Governmental Hospital in Sharjah, where the driver was admitted to the intensive care unit, while appropriate treatment was provided to the other injured child, who was later discharged. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family for burial.