Only three police stations in Dubai will provide services manually

Currently, there are seven SPS in Dubai. The number is expected to reach 108 by 2025. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: As many as 15 public services by Dubai Police will not be provided in person, except in three stations, starting January 2, 2020. They will be offered only online.

The 15 services will be available on the Dubai Police app or other smart channels. The services pertain to reporting bounced cheques, lost and found enquiries, requests for report of traffic accidents without injuries, reports of traffic accident against the unknown, replacement of lost traffic accident reports, requests to release impounded vehicles, requests to pay fees for impounded vehicle, police clearance certificates, lost documents certificates, traffic fines clearance, to whomever it may concern certificates, work permits at night, detainee visit requests and traffic fines payment.

Major-General Dr Abdul Qudoos Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, assistant commander-in-chief for quality and excellence, said that the 15 services are part of 33 services provided by Dubai Police.

“It is part of the country’s strategy to reduce the number of customers visiting all government centres by 80 per cent by 2020. In Dubai Police we planned to reach zero customers for police services,” Maj-Gen Al Obaidly said at a press conference at the Dubai Police headquarters on Wednesday.

“Anyone can get these services on our app, police website or smart police stations (SPS),” he added.

He said anyone who comes to the customer service centre asking for these services to be done manually will be guided and helped to get it done through the smart application.

“We will have only three police stations to provide the services for those who want to do it manually. The stations are Al Qusais, Al Barsha and Ports police stations,” he said.

The idea behind the move is to reduce time for customers, parking problems and pollution.

“Dubai Police app, website and SPS are tools to provide the services round the clock,” Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, director of the Artificial Intelligence Department at Dubai Police said.

Brigadier Yousef Al Adedi, director of Al Qusais police station, said that his station and Al Barsha and Ports police stations will provide the services on their counters for the people.

“The three stations were chosen based on the population and geographic map of Dubai. Al Qusais station serves around 2.6 million people as residents of Al Rashidya and Al Muraqabbat also come to Al Qusais station for their transactions,” Brig Al Adedi said.

In 2019, 295,084 transactions were reported at Al Qusais station. of them, 94,950 transactions wee made over the counter.

Port police stations which will cater to Bur Dubai, Refaa and Naif areas, while Al Barsha police station will cover those in jebel Ali too.

Brigadier Shaikh Mohammad Abdullah Al Mualla, director of excellence and pioneering at the Dubai Police, said 901 will be a service centre as callers can get their services by just making a phone call.

“901 will be a service centre now and people can get their services by calling the non-emergency line.”

15 Smart Services

Timeline to phasing out personal services

Naif and Al Muraqabbat police stations: January 2, 2020

Al Refaa station: January 15, 2020

Jebel Ali station: February 1, 2020

Al Rashidiya station: by February 15, 2020