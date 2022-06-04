Sharjah: The body of an Indian nurse who was fatally run over while crossing a road in Sharjah on Thursday, was flown to her home state of Kerala in India on Friday.
Chinchu Joseph, from Nedumkunnam, Kottayam in Kerala, was crossing the road in Al Nahda area on Thursday evening when she was hit by a speeding car. She was rushed to Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah but died later.
Chinchu was 28. She worked at Aster Hospital Sharjah, while her family – her parents, husband, and four-year-old daughter – live in Kerala.
Her body was flown home on a flight from Dubai to Kochi, Kerala, on Friday. The body was accompanied by Chinchu’s elder sister.
Social worker Salam Pappinissery, CEO of Yab Legal Services in the UAE, and Sirajudheen T Musthaffa, Deputy General Manager-Marketing, Aster Hospital, Clinics & Diagnostic Centres, UAE, worked to repatriate the body after completing the legal process.
‘She was always smiling’
An Aster spokesperson said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our fellow Asterian Ms. Chinju Joseph… in a tragic road accident in Sharjah. She had joined us six months ago and in a short time she had become an integral part of the team. She was hardworking and was always seen with a smile on her lips.”
The statement added: “Our deepest condolence to her grieving family and we pray that the Almighty grant them the strength and courage to cope with the loss.”
Chinchu is the third Indian nurse working in the UAE to have died in a traffic accident since May 1.
Speeding car
Sharjah Police said she was hit by a speeding car driven by a GCC national on Thursday evening, at around 7.30pm. Police operations had received a call reporting the incident.
A police patrol and an ambulance rushed to the site and she was taken to Al Qassimi Hospital. Despite all efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead due to multiple injuries.
The driver who caused the accident was taken into custody. Police have launched an investigation over the incident.