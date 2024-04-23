The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), meanwhile, stated in a Twitter post about light-to-moderate rain over Al Shamkhah (Abu Dhabi) at 8am on Tuesday.

It also reported fresh northwesterly winds with speed reaching 40 km/hr over the sea and western areas causing blowing and suspended dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility to less than 2,000 metres from 09:45 until 19:00 Tuesday 23/04/2024.