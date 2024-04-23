Abu Dhabi Police issued a reminder on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, urging motorists to exercise caution in response to rainy weather conditions.
Drivers are advised to adhere to the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), meanwhile, stated in a Twitter post about light-to-moderate rain over Al Shamkhah (Abu Dhabi) at 8am on Tuesday.
It also reported fresh northwesterly winds with speed reaching 40 km/hr over the sea and western areas causing blowing and suspended dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility to less than 2,000 metres from 09:45 until 19:00 Tuesday 23/04/2024.