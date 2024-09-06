Gulf News, in collaboration with Being She, has announced the launch of The Empowered , an initiative dedicated to supporting women leaders in achieving their full potential. The initiative was unveiled at the prestigious Excellence Awards 2024, thattook place at the Museum of the Future on June 8, 2024.

The Empowered initiative aims to provide a comprehensive support system for women leaders through a range of exclusive annual benefits tailored to their professional growth and development. These benefits include:

1. Mentorship sessions: Subscribers will have the opportunity to engage in mentorship sessions with industry experts, offering guidance on career development, navigating workplace challenges, and building a personal brand. With sessions scheduled quarterly, members can access invaluable insights and advice to propel their careers forward.

2. Networking events: Quarterly networking events will facilitate connections and collaborations among members, fostering mentorship circles where small groups can discuss topics such as work-life balance, entrepreneurship, and leadership skills. These peer-to-peer learning environments will promote meaningful connections and collaborative problem-solving.

3. Speaking Opportunities: Subscribers can avail speaking opportunities through various panel discussions arranged by Gulf news and Being She during the year.

Image Credit: Supplied

4. Workshops and masterclasses: Twice a year, members will have access to workshops and masterclasses led by subject matter experts, covering topics such as digital marketing, social media, and leadership. These sessions will empower members with practical skills to advance in their careers or businesses.

5. Priority access to media and PR opportunities: Members will enjoy priority access to all events hosted by Gulf News and Being She throughout the year, providing unparalleled opportunities for media exposure and PR outreach.

6. Exclusive discounts and offers: Members will have access to special discounted rates on the bi-annual Business Leaders magazine published by Gulf News, as well as other advertising opportunities within special reports. Additionally, exclusive deals and offers from program partners will provide members with additional value and savings.

7. Promotional PR packages: Members will receive a promotion package including three PR articles on gulfnews.com, providing exposure for their brands across Gulf News' online platform, as well as posts on Being She's social media channels.

8. Exhibition Opportunity: Subscribers can avail an annual exhibition opportunity managed by the Gulf News and Being She in an exclusive manner for annual subscribers

9. Business Set Up offers: Support towards company/business set up for the subscribers on discounted rates

10. Complimentary Being She Club Membership: Annual Subscribers will get the benefit of being part of the fastest growing women community on a complimentary basis.

11. Complimentary Gulf News annual digital + e-paper subscription: Subscribers will receive a complimentary annual subscription to Gulf News' digital and e-paper editions, ensuring they stay informed and up-to-date with the latest news and insights.

In addition, The Empowered initiative is proud to announce several strategic partnerships with 6 Skin UAE; Twem Couture; Amazon AWS and the Dubai Stockbrokers and Investment Services Group (DSIG) under Dubai Chambers.

“With The Empowered initiative, we're crafting a nurturing environment where your aspirations take flight. Join us in this journey of growth and empowerment, and widen your horizon,” said Aparna Bajpai, Founder of Being She.

"Recognizing the power of diversity, The Empowered initiative stands as a testament to inclusivity and progress. Together, we plan to build a future where every woman's leadership journey is celebrated and supported,” said Tina Bhakthavalsalan, Sales Manager for Events, Supplements & Contracts Publishing.

The Empowered initiative represents a significant commitment to supporting and empowering women leaders in their professional journeys. By providing access to mentorship, networking opportunities, and valuable resources, it aims to catalyze the success and advancement of women leaders across various industries.

As a subscription service, The Empowered initiative is priced at Dh11,999. Interested individuals are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to access exclusive benefits tailored to support women leaders in achieving their full potential.