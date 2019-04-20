An expert from Dubai Municipality said that these trees spotted in Al Seef heritage district may be the biggest and most famous of Madagascar’s six species of baobabs. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News

Dubai: Have you seen those strange-looking trees that have come up in Al Seef, Dubai?

Residents and tourists are curious to know what species of tree it is and where it has come from. But, who planted these trees in the heritage district of Dubai remains mysterious.

Mahmoud Assadullah, a Saudi national who owns a garment shop in the nearby Bastakiya Heritage Area, said he saw those trees for the first time in the small roundabout towards Al Seef, the waterfront promenade by Meraas.

“I have been doing business here since 1990. I had never seen them before. They look strange and nice. But I don’t know what trees they are.”

'Replanted overnight'

Aleem Khan from Pakistan, who works at The Pashmina House in Al Seef, said he did notice the trees near his shop. “They were not there when we opened the shop six months ago. They got replanted here overnight.”

Chinese tourist Xiao Fei said she found the trees very interesting and wanted to know more about it.

“But there is no introduction given except for some numbers on the trunk.”

Both Khan and Fei said whoever planted the trees should help the public know about these trees that do not look native to the UAE.

However, Manu Mirpuri, a retired Indian expat running a textile shop in the Textile Souk, said he believed those trees are from Africa since he had seen them while he visited his daughter in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

Gulf News contacted both Dubai Municipality, which is in charge of landscaping in the emirate’s public areas, and Meraas to know details about the trees.

While the public relations team of Meraas replied that “the space in which the trees are installed does not fall under Meraas’ remit” and stated “it is a public space,” Dubai Municipality stated that the trees have been planted by Meraas since they are the developer of Al Seef area.

On checking with Meraas again, we were directed to the Roads and Transport Authority, which again refuted that the trees were planted by the RTA.

Gulf News also received a reply in negative from Dubai Culture which we contacted since it is also among the entities developing the heritage areas in Dubai.

So, what are these trees?

Even as to who planted the trees remains unknown, an expert from Dubai Municipality’s Parks and Horticulture Department identified the tree as Adansonia grandidieri, sometimes known as Grandidier’s baobab.

“This is the biggest and most famous of Madagascar’s six species of baobabs.”

Known to live for thousands of years, baobabs are known as Africa’s tree of life.

They are also called as bottle tree (due to the shape of the massive cylindrical and thick trunk that can reach up to 30 metres in circumference) and upside-down tree (due to the root-like appearance of their tangled branches).

“This imposing and unusual tree is endemic to the island of Madagascar, where it is an endangered species threatened by the encroachment of agricultural land,” stated the horticulture expert.

When contacted, Dubai’s veteran wildlife expert Dr Reza Khan said: “For sure, these are baobabs. As the horticulture department said, these are from Madagascar. Each tree looks like minimum a century-old and I have no clue from where these have been imported. Whoever has brought them here has taken a lot of effort and spent a lot of money.”

He said there is another pot-shaped baobab species called Adansonia digitita in Dubai Safari.