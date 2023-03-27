Abu Dhabi: Bangladeshi expats across the UAE yesterday marked the country’s 53rd Independence Day on March 26, committing to more progress and advancement for the community.

The occasion was marked with flair and joy at the Bangladeshi Embassy in Abu Dhabi. Several UAE landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, lit up with the colours of the Bangladeshi flag.

Following the national anthem and flag hoisting ceremony in the morning at the embassy, Mohammad Abu Zafar, Bangladeshi Ambassador to the UAE, encouraged attendees to continue working for the development of the nation.

Focus on advancement

“Since our independence, Bangladesh has established itself as a nation of advancement. If we want to maintain this journey of advancement, we must all work all focus on what benefit we can each bring to our communities. This will also inspire others to do good,” Abu Zafar said.

Mohammad Abu Zafar, Bangladeshi Ambassador to the UAE, in front of a picture of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at the embassy in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Bangladesh marks Independence Day on March 26, the day in 1971 when it began its movement for independence from Pakistan. It was recognised as an independent nation by the international community on December 16 of the same year.

National vision

During his address, Abu Zafar discussed the aims of Smart Bangladeshi Vision 2041, an inclusive national plan that aims to deliver sustainable digital solutions to all.

“Each Bangladeshi is the building block of this vision, and achieving the goals of this national strategy will see Bangladesh transforming into a high-income, advanced nation, as envisioned by the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” Abu Zafar said.

Other embassy and community officials read out the speeches released by the Bangladeshi president and prime minister on the occasion.

UAE-Bangladesh relations

The UAE is currently home to around a million Bangladeshi expats, making it the second largest community of non-resident Bangladeshis after Saudi Arabia. Bangladeshis are also the third largest expat group in the UAE, after Indians and Pakistanis. Among these expats are half a million workers, as well as professionals like doctors, engineers, professors, accountants, and IT experts.