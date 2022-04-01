Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) discussed ways of boosting and promoting bilateral cooperation with a high-ranking delegation from Bangladesh, led by Zahid Malik, Bangladesh State Minister for Health and Family Welfare.
In a meeting held recently at the MoHAP headquarters, the two parties explored new avenues of cooperation in the health sector to serve the interests of the two nations. The officials also exchanged views on the latest developments in the fields of public health, pharmaceutical manufacturing and medical licensing.
Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama, MoHAP undersecretary and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services (EHS), received the delegation in the presence of Dr Hussain Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for public health at the MoHAP, Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary for health regulation, and Dr Salem Al Darmaki, adviser to the Minister of Health and Prevention. The meeting was also attended by Mohammed Abu Zafar, Bangladeshi Ambassador to the UAE.
Deep-rooted ties
In welcoming the delegation to the UAE, Al Olama stated that the UAE and Bangladesh share deep-rooted relations and stressed the importance of pushing them towards new horizons in order to serve the mutual interests of both countries and to further expand the scope of fruitful cooperation.
Al Olama briefed the delegates on MoHAP’s latest achievements in the field of digital health services, and on how it is promoting innovation and leveraging advanced technologies to support the future of health care.
During the meeting, he also detailed the ministry’s initiatives and projects, emphasising the MoHAP’s tireless efforts in areas of prevention, health education, pharmaceuticals, health professional licensing and private health facilities, as well as the ministry’s commitment to providing innovative solutions based on health data management and health information systems.
Improving efficiency
The Bangladeshi minister, for his part, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the UAE for the initiatives and medical assistance provided to his country to improve the efficiency of Bangladesh’s health sector.
He also stressed that the meeting provided an excellent opportunity to further deepen bilateral health relations and explore potential for greater cooperation, lauding the distinction and excellence of the UAE’s health sector, as well as its global reputation at all levels.