Abu Dhabi: Transport authorities have urged motorists to avoid parking in Abu Dhabi’s public bus lay-bys, or face a Dh 2,000 fine.
In a recent social media post, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) urged motorists not to park in the roadside lay-bys that are designated for public buses.
“Road users must act responsibly and avoid parking their vehicles in the lay-by bus parking spaces in order to maintain the safety of others and the flow of the traffic,” the ITC said.
The ITC added that the practice disrupts traffic, and endangers the safety of road users. It is therefore monitoring lay-bys with the latest technologies in order to detect violators, who will be fined.