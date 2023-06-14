1. UAE: Now, attest university degrees online in just 1 hour

Education minister announces new service, which will be available through UAE PASS app

Read more ➜

2. Meet Dolly Jain, Indian saree draper to the stars

Dubai Government's Human Resources deparment announces holiday dates

Read more ➜

3. Dh1 fresh fruit platters: Head to Dubai’s secret community market

Dh5 burgers, Dh6 biryani and other discounts galore at Al Quoz Community Market

Read more ➜

4. Expat spun his layoff, personal trouble into a start-up

Dubai resident starts a business which helps people vent frustrations by smashing objects

Read more ➜

5. Emirates to offer Premium Economy seats to select Indian cities

The service will be offered on the retrofitted A380

Read more ➜