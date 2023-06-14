1. UAE: Now, attest university degrees online in just 1 hour
Education minister announces new service, which will be available through UAE PASS app
2. Meet Dolly Jain, Indian saree draper to the stars
Dubai Government's Human Resources deparment announces holiday dates
3. Dh1 fresh fruit platters: Head to Dubai’s secret community market
Dh5 burgers, Dh6 biryani and other discounts galore at Al Quoz Community Market
4. Expat spun his layoff, personal trouble into a start-up
Dubai resident starts a business which helps people vent frustrations by smashing objects
5. Emirates to offer Premium Economy seats to select Indian cities
The service will be offered on the retrofitted A380