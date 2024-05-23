Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

Three (3) years ago, I purchased a property from one of the developers, and the agreement was that the developer would rent the property for a period of 12 years. I signed a lease contract with the developer, but until this moment I have not received anything of the rental value, as I contacted the developer and he reported that he was unable to rent the property.

I asked him to return the property to me, but he refuses and clings to the rental contract. My question: what is the appropriate action to take against this developer to recover the property and also claim the rental value for a period of 3 years? Please advise

Answer:

I would advise the following: