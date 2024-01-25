Employee's services terminated. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

A questioner asks: I have been working in a semi-governmental company for two years, and currently my services have been terminated without a cause. My question: What is the appropriate action to take against this company?

Do I have the legal right to file a grievance to demand the cancellation of the decision to terminate the service or file a lawsuit to demand compensation or to return me to work, knowing that my contract with the company expires in the month of 5/2025?

What is the competent authority to file a lawsuit? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer such question, I would advise the questioner that:

You have to take into consideration that the semi-governmental company is treated like any normal company, not like a governmental company, which means that the Labour Law will be applied to it not the Human Resources Law and the Department of Dubai Legal Affairs does not have jurisdiction to receive complaints against semi-government companies or establishment, as these are not subject to the Government Claims Law No. 3 of 1996 and its amendments.