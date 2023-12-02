'Cartier, Islamic inspiration and modern design'

The second stop is ‘Cartier, Islamic inspiration and modern design’. This station allows you to learn about an aspect of Islamic art, which was a formative source of inspiration for Louis Cartier and the House of Cartier, one of the most famous jewelry houses in the world. This major exhibition explores how Cartier designers were inspired to create a thoroughly modern “stylistic language” by forms, techniques and materials found in the Islamic world to create masterpieces.

Featuring over 400 works including jewellery and precious objects, masterpieces of Islamic art, drawings, textiles and photographs, the exhibition showcases the influences of the Islamic arts on Cartier’s designs, from the beginning of the 20th century to the present day.

The exhibition will be complemented by digital projections, immersing visitors into the shapes and patterns of Cartier pieces inspired by the Islamic arts. The scenography of the exhibition and the immersive digital space is designed by the New York-based design studio Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Visitors can explore the exhibition until March 24, 2024.

‘Letters of Light’

Featuring some of the oldest and most sacred texts of the “religions of the book”, this exhibition, held in partnership with Bibliothèque nationale de France and France Muséums, explores the roles played by texts, letters, light and illumination in the three great Abrahamic faiths: Islam, Christianity, and Judaism.

Visitors will discover the most important and beautiful manuscripts of sacred texts from the monotheistic religions, as well as artefacts from the collections of the Bibliothèque nationale de France, Musée du Louvre and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

As you walk through the five different sections of the exhibit, you will uncover the birth of the three monotheisms, their sacred writings, and their dissemination across different languages and cultures. The audiences will encounter some of the most exquisite sacred books ever made, featuring the work of skilled calligraphers, bookbinders, and artists who mastered the use of precious pigments and illuminated calligraphy. They also can explore art, calligraphy and sacred manuscripts in the displayed Letters of Light exhibition.

The Children’s Museum

‘Picturing the Cosmos’ takes younger visitors on a journey through space while discovering how the heavens have inspired some of history’s greatest art and culture. As part of their quest, kids are invited to embark on a mission to develop the skills required to become explorers of space and art.

This section of the Museum gives the children the opportunity to a trip for an out-of-this-world adventure as it unveil its latest exhibition, ‘Picturing the Cosmos’, an interstellar journey that spans three floors, transporting young visitors straight into the depths of space. This family-friendly exhibition is a gateway to the wonders of the cosmos, blending art and interactive games.

The cosmic odyssey unfolds in four themes:

Contemplate

The journey begins through marvelling at the celestial wonders from Earth through artistic interpretations of celestial bodies.

Narrate

Where tales of stars and galaxies come alive through storytelling that shaped humans’ relation with the cosmos across time and cultures.

Measure

Unlocking the mysteries of the cosmos through scientific inventions and discoveries that helped humans better understand the complexity and immensity of space.

Explore

The place where dreams of interstellar travel and exploring the unknown becomes a reality.

Performances, talks and more

This year, Louvre Abu Dhabi give the public to discover a world where art and sustainability intertwine at ‘Sustainability in Museums’ on December 7, in alignment with the UN climate conference COP28 being held in Dubai. Talks in partnership with France Muséums and guided tours unveil the secrets behind art’s materiality, sustainable architecture, and the richness of the UAE’s cultural heritage.

The audiences can join this ceremony through three insightful talks and guided tours, all dedicated to exploring sustainability in collaboration with France Muséums.

Activities, tours and workshops