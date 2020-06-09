Abu Dhabi Airport Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi airports are advising passengers to reach four hours before their departure time to combat movement restriction delays, according to new guidelines issued Tuesday.

The Airport also advises travellers use online check-in to reduce interaction and maintain social distancing.

Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the terminal, a tweet from Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

It also shared a set of guidelines and preventive measures for travellers to read prior to flights to ensure a safe journey.

The guidelines include arriving at the airport four hours before departure, using online check-in facilities and maintaining the social distancing while within the premises of the airport.

Travellers were instructed to wear facemasks and disposable gloves.

Thermal scanning will take place for the safety of passengers and if the destination of the passenger requires blood tests, that will be carried out directly in the checking area, the tweet said.

However, the airport official will be using metal detecting wands to ensure a contactless experience, while all trays will be disinfected before and after use.