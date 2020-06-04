1 of 10
SPAIN - Will reopen to international tourism from July 1. Authorities hope to allow holidaymakers from some low-risk countries to visit before that date, after a national state of emergency ends on June 21.
GREECE - International flights to Athens and Thessaloniki airports will resume on June 15. People arriving from locations deemed high-risk, such as the United Kingdom, will be tested for coronavirus. Those testing positive will be quarantined for 14 days. Those testing negative will have to self-isolate for a week.
CYPRUS - Will allow visitors from Germany, Greece and a number of other countries from June 9, provided they have a test up to three days before arrival showing they do not have COVID-19. That test requirement will be dropped from June 20. Visitors from the United Kingdom and Russia, two major markets, remain barred for now.
GERMANY - Will lift a travel ban for European Union member states, Britain, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein from June 15.
PORTUGAL - People arriving from all other European countries except Spain and Italy can enter freely and there are no quarantine requirements.
CROATIA - Has opened its borders to citizens of Germany and nine other mostly east European EU states. Other EU nationals need a reason to enter, such as a tourist booking confirmation.
BRITAIN - People arriving from June 8, including British nationals and with very limited exceptions, will have to self-isolate for 14 days.
ITALY - Reopened its borders on June 3 to visitors from Europe, including the United Kingdom, unwinding one of the world’s longest and most rigid lockdowns. Travel to and from non-European destinations will remain prohibited until at least June 15.
AUSTRIA - Will lift all coronavirus-related border restrictions including quarantines from Thursday for new arrivals from all neighbouring countries except Italy.
CZECH REPUBLIC - Will allow unrestricted entry for citizens of around 20 European countries from June 15. Visitors from about a dozen other countries including Britain, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands will require a test or quarantine.
