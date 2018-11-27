The mandatory registration is not just pointless but will also restrict free movement of Indian nationals who work abroad. Like the citizens of any other nation, Indians who have a valid passport, visa and airline ticket must be able to travel freely. The Indian government’s argument that this new registration is for the welfare of expatriates doesn’t make sense. The government can easily collect this data through their foreign missions instead of threatening to offload passengers who don’t comply. Expats can be registered when they renew their passports at the consulate or embassy abroad or when they seek any other consular services.