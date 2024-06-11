These include five lounges offering hospitality services in various locations and two branches in Dubai Airports.

The number of transactions processed through Amer centres by the end of 2023 reached 4,925,939, marking a 21.3 per cent year-on-year rise. Moreover, transactions completed from January to April 30 this year totalled 1,594,644.

Major Marwan Mohammed Belhasa, director of Amer’s regular centers department, said expanding the services of the centres enabling customers to complete their transactions in various locations.

Services

Amer centres serve as a one-stop umbrella for services including new entry permit for work, new residency, new golden visa, registration of a new free zone establishment, cancellation of residency, issuance of exit permit, new entry permit for visit, issuance of departure permit, in addition to services of other government entities such as the Department of Economy and Tourism, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dubai Municipality and others.

GDRFA supervision

A mechanism for control and supervision has been developed by Dubai Residency that allows them to follow-up, control and fully supervise the performance of the centres remotely, in addition to adopting a programme of periodic visits to the centres by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) with the aim of reviewing the performance of the centres.