Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has announced on Tuesday (June 11, 2024) the expansion of the “work bundle” for companies across the country.

A single platform will allow companies to complete all procedures related to managing employee's visas and work permits, the Ministry announced at a press conference.

The "Work Bundle" is available through the website – workinuae.ae – and helps businesses by simplifying and accelerating procedures for private sector companies.

The bundle offers a single platform to complete employment services including renewal, cancellation, medical examination, and fingerprinting.

The Work Bundle was launched in March 2024, and in the first phase, it was available to companies in Dubai.

On Tuesday, June 11, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced the launch of the second phase of the Work Bundle, expanding the services to companies across the UAE.

How work bundle will save companies time

The Work Bundle is designed to reduce bureaucratic procedures and save time for businesses:

- Five days - total time taken to complete a visa and work permit application.

- Five documents - the total number of documents required to complete such transactions has also been reduced from 16 to five.

- Only two visits - with the new centralized platform, employees will only need to make two visits - one for the medical test, and the other for their Emirates ID biometric scan. All the payments will be centralised through the unified platform.

The Work Bundle Services include:

1. Hiring a new employee at a company

- Issuing new work permit

- Requesting a status adjustment

- Issuing a visa

- Issuing employment contract

- Issuing Emirates ID and residency

- Medical examination services

2. Renewing work contract:

- Renewing worker's employment contract

- Renewing Emirates ID and residency

- Medical examination services

3. Cancelling worker's employment:

- Cancelling work permit