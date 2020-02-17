The hospital’s innovation in engaging staff has helped improve quality of services

Sharjah: Al Zahra Hospital in Sharjah has won three awards at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) Innovation Awards.

The awards were held to recognise medical institutions that work towards offering quality health care solutions to their patients. The hospital bagged the second spot under the category of ‘Most Innovative Hospital,’ second position for a hospital with the ‘Most Innovative Physician,’ and stood second in the ‘Most Innovative Nurse and Midwife division.’

Over the years, the hospital has demonstrated some of their notable innovations in engaging staff that has helped remarkably improve their quality of services.

Speaking on the achievement, Prasanth Manghat CEO and Executive Director, NMC Health Plc said, “Innovation is not only about technology, it is about creating simple and sustainable ways to make our services safer, effective, timely, efficient, equitable and people-centred”.

Dr Sherief Elsayed, Consultant Spinal Surgeon at Al Zahra Hospital Sharjah was presented with the Innovative Physician Award, for his successful introduction of Patient-Specific 3D printing into the operative correction of high-risk Scoliosis deformity.

The nursing team represented by Shazia Amin, Meera Akbar and Saleema Shoukat Ali, collected the award for the Most Innovative Nurse and Midwife.