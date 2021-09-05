Ajman: Ajman Transport Authority has announced the reopening of Ajman-Abu Dhabi bus service from Sunday based on the recent updates from the National Crisis, Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), after the services were suspended in April last year.
Sami Ali Al Jallaf, executive director of the Public Transport Agency — Ajman Transport Authority, added that the number of trips will be four per day, divided into two trips in either direction.
Al Jallaf said that passengers will be transported from the Al Musalla Station in Ajman to Abu Dhabi directly and that no passenger will be picked up or dropped off once the bus departs from Ajman. All public transport buses are equipped with cameras inside the buses.
The transport authority also said that all buses are sterilised after each trip and all passengers are thermally screened before boarding. A negative PCR or DPI test report must be provided by each passenger before boarding and the test certificate must not exceed the time frame as stipulated by NCEMA.
The first bus departs Ajman at 7am and the last at 6pm. The first trip from Abu Dhabi starts at 10am and the last bus departs at 9pm. Each single-trip ticket costs Dh35, but for Masaar card users it is Dh30.