Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reminded motorists to stop and give way to pedestrians at designated crossings to avoid Dh500 fine and six black points.
The RTA tweeted: “To ensure your own and others’ safety, give way to pedestrians at designated crossings and stop until they pass to avoid a Dh500 fine and six black points.”
Fine for jaywalkers
Pedestrians have also been urged to observe road safety. According to UAE laws, jaywalkers are fined with Dh400 if they cross at non-designated areas. Anyone caught crossing a roadway while ignoring traffic lights is also fined with Dh400.
Stay alert, look and listen
The RTA’s safety tips for pedestrians:
*Stay alert, look and listen to traffic in all directions
*Avoid headphones while crossing the road. Be alert to what is going on around you to stay safe
*Don’t be distracted when using a zebra crossing; Dnot use your phone for calling or texting
*Cross streets at a corner, following traffic signals where available
*Use foot bridges, where available
*Never cross the road when the pedestrian light is red
*Make eye contact and don’t cross until traffic stops
*Wear reflective clothing at night
*If there are no sidewalks, walk while facing traffic to see the coming cars